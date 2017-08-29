JPMorgan Chase Waives Consumer Fees, to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Relief

JPMorgan Chase today announced two steps to help consumers and communities affected by the continuing challenges of Hurricane Harvey.

Chase will automatically waive or refund the following fees through September 10 for its customers in the Houston metro area and other areas severely affected by the hurricane:

- Late fees for mortgage, credit card, business banking and auto loans

- Overdraft, monthly service and ATM fees on deposit accounts

The firm will donate $1 million to the American Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations. It also will match employee donations to these organizations.

“We’re here to help our neighbors as we face the relentless rain and flooding,” said Harman Johal, who manages the 200+ Chase branches in the Houston area.

Customers with questions about any Chase consumer account can call the special-care line at (888) 356-0023.

JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in Houston, with about 6,400 local employees. It serves more than 1 million local customers as well as many of the top corporations and leading institutions across the city.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.