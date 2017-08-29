Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Appoints Chief Development Officer For The Americas

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group today announced Terry Sanders as its chief development officer for the Americas. Sanders will be based in Minneapolis and report to Ken Greene, President, Americas.

As chief development officer, Americas, Sanders will lead, build, and deliver development and growth strategies for the region. He will also manage strategic investments for the portfolio and spearhead merger and acquisition activity to drive portfolio growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Terry to this very critical role in our organization,” said Ken Greene, President, Americas, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. “As we look ahead, Terry’s extensive experience in franchise development and strategic investments will allow us to grow and strengthen our brands presence in the Americas.”

Sanders is a 20-year veteran of the hotel industry. Most recently, he was a Senior Broker at Avison Young in Dallas, Texas. Prior to that, he held various positions at Wyndham Hotel Group, including senior vice president of development for franchised and managed hotels in the U.S. and Western Canada. Before Wyndham, Terry was a partner at DDS Capital Group. He began his hotel career in 1997 as a franchise sales director with HFS, Inc., now Cendant.

For more information, visit www.carlsonrezidor.com.

