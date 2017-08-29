Penguin Random House South Africa Wins 2017 Trade Publisher of the Year Award

Penguin Random House South Africa received top honors in the Trade Publisher of the Year category at the 2017 Sefika Awards ceremony, held last week in Durban, SA. Congratulations to our sister company on receiving this prize for the second consecutive year. The Sefika Awards celebrate booksellers and publishers for the roles they play in promoting a culture of reading in South Africa. The Trade Publisher of the Year Award rewards overall excellence in the South African Trade Publishing sector.

Steve Connolly, Penguin Random House South Africa Managing Director, said, “For the second year in succession, Penguin Random House South Africa are honored to receive the Trade Publisher of the Year Award. I think it’s fair to say that we love what we do and perhaps that’s a factor in explaining the goodwill we receive in the book trade. We’d like to thank the booksellers for awarding us with this honour and we aim to continue and improve the service, support and collaboration we give them. It’s by working together that we can bring the magic of our authors to South African readers.”

The criteria used by booksellers in determining the Sefika Awards include outstanding turnaround times for book delivery, exceptional customer service and communication from the sales team to booksellers, and supporting booksellers with book launches and publicity.