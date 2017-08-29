Nissan wins three ‘BIG Best Car of the Year 2017’ awards in Bangkok

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. won three “BIG Best Car of the Year 2017” awards at an event held recently at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center Bangna.

The Best Car of The Year 2017 awards honor Nissan’s leadership in innovation. The event is arranged by Yan Yont Square Group, the organizer of Bangkok International Motor Grand Motor Sale 2017. Two Nissan executives – Peter Galli, vice president, Communications and Sureethip La-Ongthong Chomthongdee, vice president, Marketing – attended the award presentation.

The three awards were:

Best Pick up – Nissan Navara

Best Sport GT – Nissan GT-R *

Best Eco car – Nissan Note

The Nissan Navara Black Edition is a top favorite with fans and consumers in Thailand. It is the only pickup truck in Thailand that comes with seven-speed automatic transmission and is equipped with a mono-frame chassis and rear air vents. It is powered by 2.5-liter engine, generating maximum torque of 403 nm at 2,000 rpm. The Nissan Note, the best-in-class compact hatchback, delivers exceptional spaciousness for driver and passenger, strong fuel efficiency, and Nissan Intelligent Mobility technological and safety features found in no other vehicle in the category.

* The Nissan GT RR 35 is not commercially available in Thailand.