Nestlé opens bidding for CHF 500’000 sustainability prize

Nestlé and Ashoka have today invited submissions for its 2018 Creating Shared Value (CSV) Prize, worth up to CHF 500’000.

The CSV Prize is open to social enterprises, commercial enterprises and nonprofit entities. Applicants have a chance of winning a cash prize of CHF 400’000 to help grow their business further, a pitch opportunity at the World Water Forum in Brasil in 2018 and a prestigious Ashoka Fellowship.

The Prize, launched in 2010, is a business-oriented initiative to help address challenges in nutrition, water and rural development supporting Nestlé’s purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

This year Nestlé has partnered with Ashoka, the world’s leading network of systems-changing social entrepreneurs, in a global search for innovations to tackle those challenges.

“This union will foster powerful co-creation with social entrepreneurs, and deepen the social impact on the communities and beneficiaries they serve”, said Olivier Fruchaud, Director of Ashoka Switzerland.

Innovative businesses and social enterprises are invited to apply by 31st October 2017 via www.changemakers.com/creatingsharedvalue or nominate top innovators by emailing csvprize@ashoka.org. The best 5 initiatives will be invited to attend the CSV Forum 2018, in Brazil, where the winner will be announced.

Find more information about the CSV Prize and the previous winners and Ashoka.