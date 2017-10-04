A Story Depicted through Pictures

“I Saw a Garden” is a wonderful book, in which the story is told through a series of pictures. The author expresses her story through the illustrations she drew over many years. Each picture is meant to emote an emotion, which is also expressed via a short written message.

“I Saw a Garden” is a lot like the title. In a garden, you find different kinds of plants, may they be flowering plants or shrubs. Each plant is unique, but each plant makes the garden whole. Just like the book, each picture is unique and special, but they make up an entire book, which tells a beautiful story.

“I Saw a Garden” is recommended to those who are interested in visual arts as well as literature. The book is a must-have and is a great addition to one’s collection.

“I Saw a Garden” is one of the titles, which will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. This Book Fair will take place on October 11, 2017.

“I Saw a Garden”

Written by: Suzanne Lie

Published date: December 10, 2015

About the author

Suzanne Lie, PhD., has been a seeker since she was a child where her active “imagination” took her deep into her inner life. Suzanne first stepped onto her spiritual path in the mid-1970s when she met her first spiritual teacher. Since then, she has had many teachers and initiations. Her life in the physical plane was quite normal. In fact, her spiritual work provided her with confidence to continue her educational training to obtain a PhD in Clinical Psychology. Her studies included personal psychotherapy and focused on alternative methods, such as hypnotherapy and guided meditation.

These psychological methods gave her the tools to help herself, as well as others. In 1999, after two years of prompting from the Arcturians, she began sharing her insights on her website, www.multidimensions.com, where her full spiritual journey is described. “Coming out” of the spiritual closet was not easy. Fortunately, documenting her journey and talking to others all over the world with similar experiences allowed her to fully accept and embrace her true self. Suzanne’s most recent journey has also shared on her blog at http://suzanneliephd.blogspot.com