Psychologist Provides Helpful Ways for Mind and Overall Well-Being

Eric Alsterberg’s informative book “Healing and Transformation, Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” is a manual that lists out ways on how to face negativities, heal emotional wounds, and transform into a new, better person. The dysfunctional patterns that the author believes disrupt an individual’s growth have been described, and the author teaches readers how to break free from them. He provides astonishing insights on how to turn adversities and negatives into opportunities that will not only help one evolve into a better individual but also help them come into terms with the Higher Being.



Everyday stresses the mind and body face and how to overcome them are one of the main points being tackled in the book. It helps open up one’s ability to fight the said adversities, struggles and the like, and become a much better person. Words powerful enough to move one’s soul help guide readers to further pursue their self-betterment and also helpful enough to share to others.



Truly, this is a book every self-help literature lovers should have. The contents should motivate readers to perform at their very best, help them move on from their past wounds, and break free from mediocrity.



“Healing and Transformation, Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” was one of the phenomenal books displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.

“Healing and Transformation, Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary”

Written by Eric Alsterberg

Published by Strategic Book Publishing

Published date September 29, 2011

Paperback price $16.79



About the author

Dr. Eric Alsterberg is a writer, psychologist, and certified hypnotherapist. He is actively involved in spiritual teachings, mentoring others through his expertise in metaphysics. He is a member of the Association for Research and Enlightenment (the Edgar Cayce Foundation), the Astara Mystery School, and the Reconnection, Eric Pearl healing technologies. Dr. Alsterberg lives in Michigan. http://SBPRA.com/EricAlsterberg.