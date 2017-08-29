Santa Rosa Tenants Sue Landlord and Property Manager because of Mold and Bug Infestations

This summer, The Press Democrat published a story about a current tenant and a former tenant, of a 55-and-over apartment complex that filed a lawsuit against the complex owner and property manager. The suit alleges mold contamination and insect infestations that caused asthma attacks and hospitalizations at the 100 unit property located in Santa Rosa, California.

The article describes leaking roofs along with wet floors and walls. This moisture can allow mold to begin to grow on many building materials and furnishings in as short as 24 to 48 hours. As it grows, and when it is disturbed, spores and mold fragments can be released into the air.

Prolonged inhalation exposure to mold can cause people to develop a sensitivity to its presence. Even low levels of mold can cause health issues for people who are particularly sensitive. In addition to allergies, exposure to mold can trigger asthma and cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP), a condition that resembles bacterial pneumonia. For those with a weakened immune system, exposure to some types of mold associated with water damaged buildings can even result in infections.

“In California, tenants have recourse when living in mold infested apartments due to a recent state law that regulates housing conditions,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Mold problems are now reportable as substandard housing conditions. To help identify mold and other indoor air quality issues, LA Testing offers analytical services, sampling supplies and easy-to-use test kits. If test results indicate an issue, corrective actions can then be put in place to eliminate or mitigate exposure concerns.”

