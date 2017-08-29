Biographer Says Robert E. Lee’s Quotes Encouraged a New Attitude

Because Lee advised associates to embrace peace and move past the war, Beckham is distributing a mug and T-shirt with the words: ‘Love, Not Hate, Makes America Great.’ “Lee would encourage that attitude,” says Beckham, “because he really promoted national healing.”

“Confederate General E. Lee, who has been the cause of anti-racist protests throughout the country, would have encouraged a different, more loving attitude after the Civil War,” maintains Charles Bracelen Flood, author of “Lee: The Last Years,” published in 1997.

Now Beckham Publications Group plans to release a Kindle edition of the Robert E. Lee biography next month. And they’re adding products related to that loving attitude.

Says publisher Barry Beckham: “Our BookSquint division will publish a Kindle eBook summary of Charles Bracelen Flood’s ‘Lee: The Last Years,’ published in 1997 because it reveals Lee’s acceptance that the war was over and that everything depended on a new attitude for a new day.”

Bracelen describes Lee’s telling an embittered Confederate widow: “Madam, do not train up your children in hostility to the government of the United States.”

Because Lee advised associates to embrace peace and move past the war, Beckham is distributing a mug and T-shirt with the words: “Love, Not Hate, Makes America Great.”

“Lee would encourage that attitude,” says Beckham, “because he really promoted national healing.”

Biographer Flood writes that Lee opposed building Confederate monuments after the war, saying: “I think it wiser not to keep open the sores of war.”

The BookSquint summary will be edited by Douglas Albany author of books covering the Supreme Court and Henrietta Lacks.

Beckham says that a portion of the profits from the book and Robert E. Lee products will go to the Author’s League Foundation, where he is a board member. “Charles and I first met in the 1960s in New York when we both were active in writers’ groups,” says the publisher.

The BookSquint series features short summaries of lengthy titles that reduce the reading time while at the same time motivate book lovers to grab the complete editions.

