The Ellen Browning Scripps Foundation Awards $30,000 Grant to The Elizabeth Hospice

The Ellen Browning Scripps Foundation awarded The Elizabeth Hospice with a $30,000 grant in support of the nonprofit’s Hospice Care Fund that provides hospice care to patients who are challenged with financial hardship. As

San Diego County’s most experienced and largest hospice provider, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 individuals in its 39-year history.



“This generous gift from The Ellen Browning Scripps Foundation makes it possible for individuals of all ages to receive comprehensive hospice care, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Jan Jones, President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice.



“We are pleased to invest in the hospice care services that The Elizabeth Hospice provides to the community. Their mission reflects Ms. Scripps’ belief that the most important and beautiful gift one human being can give to another is in some way, to make life better to live,” said Doug Dawson, Executive Director of The Ellen Browning Scripps Foundation.



Over the last 17 years, the Ellen Browning Scripps Foundation has donated $425,000 in support of the organization’s comprehensive programs, including family-centered community counseling services. Thanks to charitable support, The Elizabeth Hospice has never turned away a hospice-appropriate patient because of their inability to pay.



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org





