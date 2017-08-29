Dinosaurs Rule in Slotland’s New Lost World Slot with Shifting Reels and ‘Devour’ Symbol Replacement Feature

Slotland’s new Lost World slot game takes online casino players back to a time when mighty dinosaurs ruled the earth. The new 5-reel slot has a Free Spins feature with Shifting Reels and Expanding Wilds, as well as a unique new Symbol Replacement feature that gives a second chance at a winning combination.



“Wagering requirements have been lowered for most of our Lost World introductory bonuses,” explained Slotland’s manager, Michael Hilary, “So I imagine we’ll be paying out some dinosaur-sized winnings!”



Lost World’s free spins are loaded with special features. On winning spins during free spins, the Shifting Reels feature causes the left reel to disappear and the remaining reels to move to the left. The Devour Bonus symbol replacement feature can randomly gobble up one symbol and replace it with another.



INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



$12 Freebie

Bonus code: LOSTWORLD

All active player accounts are automatically credited.

12X wagering requirement, 10X max. cash-out (VIPs 20X). Valid for Lost World only.



150% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: LOSTMATCH

15X wagering requirement; valid for Lost World only.



VIP 100% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: VIP100SLOTS

12X wagering requirement; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games…



80% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 80MATCH

9X wagering requirement; may be claimed twice a day; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games.



35% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 35MATCH

6X wagering requirement. May be claimed three times a day. Valid for all games.

All bonuses available until September 4, 2017 only.



Lost World is the latest game to be brought to Slotland from its partner site, WinADay Casino. Most of Slotland’s 60 unique games are compatible with Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.



