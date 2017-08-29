ACD/Labs Collaborates with Pearson to Improve Student Achievement in Chemistry

ACD/Labs, an informatics company that develops and commercializes solutions in support of chemical and pharmaceutical R&D, today announced a collaboration with Pearson, the world’s learning company, which now leverages ACD/Labs’ Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) tools to support its Mastering Chemistry course.



The 30 week-long online course, used by 15,000 students in higher education in the U.S. in its first year, guides students through materials covered in accompanying lectures by assessing the understanding of concepts through online homework and informative tutorials. A significant portion of the course is specifically dedicated to spectroscopy, and uses ACD/Labs’ technology to predict NMR spectra from structure, guiding students through an exploration of the spectra generated by a given compound.



For the majority of schools, access to expensive analytical instruments, such as NMR spectrometers, is either very limited, because of the cost and availability of this technology, or non-existent. By partnering with ACD/Labs, Pearson has ensured all of the students enrolled in its My Chemistry course will receive a strong foundation in the field of spectroscopy.



“We feel privileged to continue supporting scientific education in every way we can,” says Dimitris Argyropoulos, NMR Business Manager, ACD/Labs. “Our NMR predictors are very popular for setting assignments and creating spectroscopy courses. The fundamentals of the relationship between structures and their NMR spectra serve scientists throughout their careers and while some students may be lucky enough to get their hands on NMR instruments, our predictors give an equal opportunity to everyone.”



Pearson recently extended its partnership with ACD/Labs, which will enable its students to access the NMR Prediction tools through the upcoming school year. For more information about simulating NMR spectra from structure visit: www.acdlabs.com/nmrpredictors .



