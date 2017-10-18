Art lover’s memoir tells revelations of the mystery of Madonna of Divine Love

Raffaello (Raphael) painted the Madonna of Divine Love on canvas in 1514. However, it disappeared for 471 years. In 1518, Raffaello’s student then painted the same on a wood. Carla de Petris’ memoir titled “The Mystery of an Old Master Painting, Madonna of Divine Love Painting by Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino” not only tells about the author’s life as she journeyed toward the creation of this book, but also shares a few clarification regarding the Madonna of Divine Love painting.

An account of the author’s youth opens the book as she talks about her joyful, carefree days in her birth land Turin, Italy. The book vividly describes the author’s experiences, the people around her, and her life growing up, and along with these, she shares her knowledge and researches on art, especially the Madonna of Divine Love painting. She recounts how seeing the painting, the Madonna’s expression of love toward her child, moved her to tell others about love and what it meant to her, hence, this book. Readers, who are or are not into arts, may enjoy the book for the incorporation of both arts and the author’s wisdom about love relates every soul.

“The Mystery of an Old Master Painting, Madonna of Divine Love Painting by Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino” was one of the books exhibited at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017.

“The Mystery of an Old Master Painting, Madonna of Divine Love Painting by Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino”

Written by Carla de Petris

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date January 2017

Paperback price $81.99



About the author

Carla de Petris was born in Italy and moves to California many years ago. Her interests are art, history, and travel. She is known as collector of old masters and fine art, as a researcher, and as a businesswoman. She has been recognized in the National Register of Who Is Who 99 Edition, Who is Who in the West, and is the recipient of Women and Industry and Award for Innovation. Her story is personal and is intended to bring light to a quest and the search for experiences.