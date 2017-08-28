New “Virtual Office” Offers Secure Access to Postal Mail from Anywhere

After more than two years of development and beta testing, My VOBox, Inc. today announced its proprietary postal mail scanning with remote access service being extended to new subscribers through its secure website at www.myvobox.com.

The company’s founder and CEO, Martin Mullinax, explained: “For students, road warriors, full time RVer’s, snow birds, truck drivers, missionaries living abroad and many others, a daily trip to the mail or PO Box may not be practical, or even possible. My VOBox was designed to address this problem with proprietary technology to create the next generation mail solution. We scan every piece of our subscribers’ postal mail in a secure physical facility and then provide them with a secure, easy-to-use online interface where they can review every piece of mail from anywhere with an Internet connection. Our vision is for My VOBox to help make the world a better place for our customers, employees and community. Now your mail will follow you where ever in the world you go.”

Precept Partner’s web developer Jeffrey Antisdel said: “We enjoyed collaborating with the My VOBox team developing the website to showcase their unique 21st century mail solution. We optimized the website with secure “https” technology and responsive mobile design to operate on devices of all sizes and types, from desktops to the latest smartphones.”

Mullinax added: “New subscribers can now visit www.myvobox.com to get complete details on how the service works and choose their subscription level. We’ve worked hard to make the service affordable with subscription plans as low as $13 per month using the annual payment option.”

About My VOBox:

My VOBox is a family owned, Midwestern technology business providing subscribers with secure online access to all of their postal mail, from anywhere in the world, using a proprietary process where all subscribers’ postal mail is sorted, scanned and then made available for immediate review through an easy-to-use online interface. With over two years in development, refinement and testing, the My VOBox service is ideal for busy professionals, road warriors, snow birds, full time RVer’s, ex-pats, students and overseas missionaries with a service that eliminates the need to check their mailbox or PO Box ever again. Additional information is available at www.myvobox.com.



About Precept Partners:

Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby award and many others. More at www.preceptpartners.com.