Art lover writes memoir of revelations of the mystery of Madonna of Divine Love

The book “The Mystery of an Old Master Painting, Madonna of Divine Love Painting by Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino” written by Carla de Petris is a memoir that also sets out to clarify the story of a painting on wood. The painting in question was created by Raffaello’s (Raphael) student in 1518 but it was originally painted on canvas by Raffaello himself in 1514. However, unfortunately, the original disappeared for 471 years.

The book starts with the writer’s personal experiences and life story before arriving to the mystery of the painting and how the said painting inspired her to create this piece. She tells about the wonderful journey she had from when she was young until the beginning of the story of the painting. The Madonna’s expression of love toward her child had her inspired to tell what love meant to her all her life. It is a splendid literary piece that one, who is into arts or not, may enjoy since aside from the wonderful ideas the author present regarding the painting, she has also incorporated her wisdom about love that is truly heartwarming and moving.

“The Mystery of an Old Master Painting, Madonna of Divine Love Painting by Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino” is one of the books exhibited at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place on October 11, 2017.

“The Mystery of an Old Master Painting, Madonna of Divine Love Painting by Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino”

Written by Carla de Petris

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date January 2017

Paperback price $81.99



About the author

Carla de Petris was born in Italy and moves to California many years ago. Her interests are art, history, and travel. She is known as collector of old masters and fine art, as a researcher, and as a businesswoman. She has been recognized in the National Register of Who Is Who 99 Edition, Who is Who in the West, and is the recipient of Women and Industry and Award for Innovation. Her story is personal and is intended to bring light to a quest and the search for experiences.