Therium Capital Management to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. is pleased to announce that Therium Capital Management will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) to be held in London on October 2, 2017 .



Neil Purslow, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Therium Capital Management, will speak on a panel covering litigation finance in the United Kingdom and the European Union.





ABOUT THERIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED



Founded in London and Jersey in 2009, Therium is one of the most established global litigation financing firms, with a market-leading track record of generating superior returns for its investors. In April 2015, Therium secured $300 million to invest in commercial litigation financing, the largest ever single investment in the litigation funding sector, globally. In April 2016, Therium became the first European litigation finance company to launch a full service business in North America, Therium Inc., which is headquartered in New York. In June 2016, Therium introduced litigation financing to Scandinavia when it opened an office in Oslo, and in March 2017, Therium launched in Germany as the country’s first full service litigation commercial funder.



Therium has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in litigation finance, pioneering the combined use of insurance tools alongside funding vehicles, and introducing portfolio funding products into the UK. The firm’s ability to develop innovative funding arrangements complements its rigorous approach to and experience of funding a wide range of commercial disputes in varying jurisdictions. www.therium.com







ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.com or contact:

