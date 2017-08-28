Hillary Rodham Clinton to Tour North America to Discuss Her New Memoir

Join Hillary Rodham Clinton this fall as she travels North America. She’ll connect with audiences with a story that’s personal, raw, detailed, and surprisingly funny. She’ll take you with her on her journey and talk about WHAT HAPPENED, what’s next, and what’s on your mind.

What you’ll see will be her story – Live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead.

Come join Hillary as she lets loose about her experience as a woman in politics, and other topics, in a way she never has before.

Visit www.HillaryClintonBookTour.com beginning today to see what cities she will be visiting and how to get tickets. To find out where she will be signing books, visit www.hillaryclintonmemoir.com/events.

Appearances in Fort Lauderdale, New York and Canada, are on sale as of today. Washington, DC, will go on pre-sale August 29 and on sale to the public August 30.

Additional events in Ann Arbor, MI; Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Seattle, WA; and Portland, OR, will go on sale on September 18. Special Presale tickets will be available to only those with private presale codes officially beginning September 6; and tickets for the general public are on-sale September 18.

From today, August 28, through September 4, anyone interested in purchasing the Special Presale Tickets can register at www.HillaryClintonBookTour.com, to receive an invitation along with the presale password to purchase tickets before the September 18 general public are on sale.

Tour Dates include:

Monday, September 18, 2017 – Warner Theater with Politics & Prose – Washington, DC

Thursday, September 28, 2017 – Enercare Centre – Toronto, Canada

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 – Broward Center for the Performing Arts – Broward, Florida

Monday, October 9, 2017 – Jackson Hall – Davis, California

Monday, October 23, 2017 – Palais des Congres de Montreal – Montreal, Canada

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 – Hill Auditorium – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Monday, October 30, 2017 – Auditorium Theater – Chicago, Illinois

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 – The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center – New York, New York

Thursday, November 9, 2017 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Monday, November 13, 2017 – Fox Theater – Atlanta, Georgia

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 – Boston Opera House – Boston, Massachusetts

Thursday, November 30, 2017 – Kimmel Center Academy of Music – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Monday, December 11, 2017 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, Washington

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, Oregon

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 – Vancouver Convention Center – Vancouver, Canada

Additional events and book signings will be announced in the coming weeks.

WHAT HAPPENED (Simon & Schuster; Hardcover; September 12, 2017; $30) is Hillary Clinton’s most personal memoir yet. For the first time, Hillary Clinton reveals what she was thinking and feeling during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history. Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules.

She describes what it was like to run against Donald Trump, the mistakes she made, how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss, and how she found the strength to pick herself back up afterwards. With humor and candor, she tells readers what it took to get back on her feet—the rituals, relationships, and reading that got her through, and what the experience has taught her about life. She speaks about the challenges of being a strong woman in the public eye, the criticism over her voice, age, and appearance, and the double standard confronting women in politics.

She lays out how the 2016 election was marked by an unprecedented assault on our democracy by a foreign adversary. By analyzing the evidence and connecting the dots, Hillary shows just how dangerous the forces were that shaped the outcome, and why Americans need to understand them to protect our values and our democracy in the future.

The election of 2016 was unprecedented and historic. WHAT HAPPENED is the story of that campaign and its aftermath – both a deeply intimate account and a cautionary tale for the nation.

For more information about events, contact your local venue.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is the first woman in US history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party. She served as the 67th Secretary of State—from January 21, 2009, until February 1, 2013—after nearly four decades in public service advocating on behalf of children and families as an attorney, First Lady, and Senator. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Simon & Schuster, a part of CBS Corporation, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Pocket Books, Touchstone, Adams Media, Threshold Editions, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com