Epson FastFoto FF-640 Helps Families Connect, Discover and Share Memories on Grandparents Day

Regardless of the miles apart or age differences, sharing a photo with grandparents ensures a lasting connection with loved ones. Today with technology helping to bridge the generational divide, there are easy-to-use tools available to grandparents and grandchildren – like the FastFoto™ FF-640 scanning system – to help preserve and share the billions of photos tucked away in attics, basements and closets. Epson joins families and other organizations on Grandparents Day to share tips, tools and helpful information for preserving a family legacy.

“In the U.S. today, there are billions of un-scanned photos, and every year countless photos are lost to fires, floods and other natural disasters, making it important to protect and preserve your family’s memories,” said Brian Baltezore, product manager, Epson. “With FastFoto, families can restore faded photos easily and quickly to their original color to share via email, cloud services and across social media, like Facebook and Instagram.”

In honor of Grandparents Day on Sept. 10, following are some helpful tips and project ideas for sharing, organizing and preserving family memories:

Sharing Memories: Celebrate your seniors this Grandparents Day by scanning and posting one-of-a-kind photos from the past. Once photos and personal documents are digitized with FastFoto, they can easily be shared with family around the world through email, social media and online storage solutions. For example, Facebook makes sharing memories with extended family a snap, and simple to share, comment and react to #tbt posts.

Studies show that having a strong connection with grandparents can reduce the risk of depression in both grandparents and grandchildren . Look for ways to spend time with your grandparents on Sept. 10 and beyond, such as organizing photo collections together, creating keepsakes with milestone family photos, or creating a digital slide show to share at the next holiday gathering. And if geography stands in your way, digitized photos can be shared instantly via DropBox , Google and more. Preserve Your Family Heritage: For teens and young adults, today’s photos are instantly captured, stored and shared to the cloud and across social channels. However, many grandparents have photos developed from traditional film cameras, whose history and memories are stored away in closets and basements with information handwritten on the back of photos. FastFoto scans both the front and back of images to preserve valuable dates and personal handwritten notes, enabling grandparents and their families to organize photos and upload images to the cloud. Once digitized, there are a range of helpful websites – Ancestry.com, FamilySearch.org and MyHeritage.com – to build out and track family genealogy.

With the ability to accommodate fragile photos, large panoramic photos and documents, the FastFoto preserves what’s priceless by helping families quickly organize, digitize, restore, and share photos. With simple set-up and intuitive software, FastFoto is easy to use, enabling families to scan thousands of photos as fast as one photo per second2 at 300dpi, and automatically restore faded photos and bright colors to bring memories back to life.

The Epson FastFoto FF-640 will be available on Epson.com at a promotional discount as low as $549.993 throughout late August and Grandparents Day weekend (Aug. 27 – Sept. 16)3. For more information and availability, please visit www.fastfoto.com.

1 Source: Boston College Study, “Solidarity in the Grandparent–Adult Grandchild Relationship and Trajectories of Depressive Symptoms” 2014 https://academic.oup.com/gerontologist/article/56/3/408/2605571/Solidarity-in-the-Grandparent-Adult-Grandchild

2Based on average speed from start of scan to end, using Windows driver, scanning thirty 4“ x 6” photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Auto-feed tray accommodates 30 photos at a time.

3 During promotional period, FastFoto will be discounted to $549.99 on Sept. 3-9, 2017 on Epson.com; FastFoto FF-640 will be discounted to $579.99 on Sept. 10-16, 2017 on Epson.com

