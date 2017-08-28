Tune in to Samsung’s IFA 2017 Press Conference Livestream

On August 30 at Berlin’s Tempodrom arena, Samsung Electronics will hold its IFA 2017 press conference to offer a sneak peek at its latest innovations, designed to cater to your new normal.

The invite-only event will showcase products designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday life and streamline more facets of our evolving, increasingly connected lifestyles.

The press conference will begin at 6 p.m. (CET). Those who will not be present for the big event will still be able to take a front-row seat by tuning in to the official livestream on Samsung Newsroom, where you’ll also find breaking news, articles and multimedia content from IFA 2017.