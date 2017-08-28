Deliver Your News to the World

Tune in to Samsung’s IFA 2017 Press Conference Livestream


On August 30 at Berlin’s Tempodrom arena, Samsung Electronics will hold its IFA 2017 press conference to offer a sneak peek at its latest innovations, designed to cater to your new normal.

The invite-only event will showcase products designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday life and streamline more facets of our evolving, increasingly connected lifestyles.

The press conference will begin at 6 p.m. (CET). Those who will not be present for the big event will still be able to take a front-row seat by tuning in to the official livestream on Samsung Newsroom, where you’ll also find breaking news, articles and multimedia content from IFA 2017.

