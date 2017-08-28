Xerox Channel Partner TUI Enters Fast Lane; Lands Deals with Auto Racing Giants

Wave the checkered flag for TUI Total Solutions (TUI). The Florida-based print solutions provider and Xerox channel partner has inked equipment and services deals with racing industry titans International Speedway Corporation (ISC) and NASCAR.

What started as a sponsorship with Zack Jarrell, a local NASCAR driver, has grown into a business partnership with the ISC and NASCAR. TUI secured a managed print services (MPS) contract at Daytona International Speedway, ISC’s flagship facility, and is placing Xerox ConnectKey®-enabled multifunction printers (MFPs) at the speedway and ISC’s corporate offices, as well as NASCAR offices nationwide. All told, TUI will equip ISC and NASCAR with more than 60 of Xerox’s new generation of devices.

TUI, ConnectKey put work in the fast lane

The ConnectKey devices, essentially workplace assistants for today’s offices, meet a number of critical needs for TUI and its customers – including driving work process automation, reducing waste and maintaining stringent security standards. Security features were especially important to the ISC, which encourages secure printing for all employees.

“Xerox is an iconic American brand and it’s a privilege for us to offer it to our clients. The technology is, without a doubt, superior to its competitors,” said Zack McDonald, founder, TUI. “Our level of product knowledge and our interest in creating a true partnership, combined with Xerox’s innovative security features, really made an impact when introducing ISC to the technology,” he added.

TUI has provided document imaging solutions and service support to small and mid-size businesses in central Florida for more than 30 years.

Xerox helps partners lap the competition

Xerox continues to pave the way to partner success, delivering a regular cadence of new tools and ways for them to build closer, more lasting relationships with customers, leading to new and accelerated revenue streams.

“Partners like TUI are truly at the forefront of the future of work, helping their small and mid-size clients get work done anytime, anywhere and in the most secure ways possible,” said Darren Cassidy, president, U.S. Channels Unit, Xerox. “We have an unwavering commitment to helping them with that journey, and arming our partners with the technology, tools and expertise that set them apart.”

Most recently, the company unveiled an MPS accreditation program where participants receive custom training, exclusive access to sales and assessment tools, pricing considerations and marketing support.

Earlier this summer, the company introduced new marketing kits to help partners generate awareness in local markets and drive demand for Xerox’s broad technology portfolio, as well as the partners’ complementary services, custom apps and deep expertise.

Prospective partners can learn more about the Xerox channel partners program here: https://www.xerox.com/en-us/about/partner-programs.

