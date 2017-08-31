Cordovan Art School And Pottery Parlor Announces Their Cedar Park Grand Opening And Open House Saturday, September 9th, 2017

We are a community-oriented art studio that strives to provide a high-quality art experience for any type of art enthusiast. We believe there is an artist in all of us, and we help people explore and unleash their innate creativity.

To celebrate their new studio in Cedar Park, Texas, the Cordovan Art School & Pottery Parlor will be hosting a Grand Opening, Special Open House Event on Saturday, September 9th, from 11 AM until 5 PM.



“We are incredibly excited to be hosting our Grand Opening in September. Admission to both the clay and painting workshops are open to the public, and they are free,” says John Howell, Founder, and Owner of the Cordovan Art School.



To complement the Grand Opening Event and Open House, “The Cordovan Art School is also hosting a ’Paint Your Own Pottery’ single day 50% off special offer and The Pottery Parlor is extending a 25% off all Paint-Your-Own-Pottery through September 30th" adds Howell.



“We are a community-oriented art studio that strives to provide a high-quality art experience for any type of art enthusiast. We believe there is an artist in all of us, and we help people explore and unleash their innate creativity"



The Pottery Parlor is the first spacious ceramics studio in Cedar Park, allowing large groups to come together and enjoy the creative art experience.

The Cordovan Art School and Pottery Parlor Grand Opening Event details are as follows:

Admission is free and open to the public.

11:00 AM Clay Hand-Building class (ages 6-12

12:00 PM Step-by-Step painting class (ages 6-12)

1:00 PM Step-by-Step Clay Hand-Building class (ages Teens/Adults)

2:00 PM Step-by-Step painting class (ages Teens/Adults)

Admission: $15/person

3:00 - 5:00 PM Paint-Your-Own-Pottery “how to” class (all ages, including families)

Pre-registration for the Cedar Park Grand Opening Event is now officially open. For more information, or to pre-register and RSVP for the event, contact the Cedar Park Cordovan Art School and Pottery Parlor.



About The Cordovan Art School & Pottery Parlor



A Central Texas-based art and education school; the Cordovan Art School is a regional art institution that provides classes in a variety of artistic mediums, including drawing, painting, and pottery.



The Cordovan Art School has attracted talented regional artists, and nationally recognized, award-winning artists to teach skill-based art classes for adults, teens, and youth.



The Cordovan Art School strives to help their students find their creative voice by providing principle-based instruction, and by providing a creative environment. They are passionate in providing a space that is conducive to collaborative artistic support, the Cordovan Art School delivers on the promise to “make their students better artists” by employing the best artists in Central Texas.



For more information, visit CordovanArtSchool.com or www.PotteryParlor.com. Also, check out their YoutTube video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59txAu2Pnys.

Cordovan Art School and Pottery Parlor

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. Suite #122

Cedar Park, TX 78613

512-284-9874