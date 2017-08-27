Bankruptcy Attorney Robert Adams Publishes Two Books within his Practice Area

Chicago, IL: Bankruptcy Attorney Robert Adams of Robert J. Adams & Associates has announced with pride that he has released two new pieces of literature this year within the bankruptcy realm. The first book is titled “A General Guide to Bankruptcy Laws” and was released in June of 2017. The second title is called “Saving Your Home and Other Real Estate in Illinois,” and was published just a few weeks ago in August 2017. Both reads combine the extensive experience that Attorney Adams has acquired in the over 40 years that he has maintained his practice.

“A General Guide to Bankruptcy Laws” provides its audience with helpful information regarding the bankruptcy process, including procedures and commonly asked questions for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, and Chapter 11 Reorganization. Adams skillfully presents this information to the concerned reader in an easy-to-follow fashion. “Saving Your Home and Other Real Estate in Illinois” focuses primarily on the foreclosure process. The author shares the ins and outs of foreclosure, and goes over potential alternative solutions to foreclosure, as well as sharing tips and other information about foreclosure proceedings if the process turns out to be necessary.

Attorney Robert Adams reported on what he hopes most for his readers to gain through reading his books, and commented, “I want people to have and save their homes. At the same time, I want people to be realistic about what is possible. The main issue in the book is to let homeowners and property owners know how the law affects them; their rights and limitations. Likewise, it is important that they understand how the law tends to favor mortgage companies and other creditors who place liens on homes. Knowing this information gives one the ammunition and knowledge for going forward to save their property. Or, if it is not practical to save one’s property, how to minimize the financial impact of its loss.” The Chicago-based bankruptcy attorney then went on to discuss why his heart is in the work that he does, and reminded homeowners that he is on their side by saying, “Personally, my heart always has been with those who are in need and in trouble. I long ago found that the use of our American Bankruptcy laws gave the average person leverage against banks and finance companies. There is no greater joy for people to be secure in their homes. I like that I can be part of it. I would rather be a lawyer who helps people save their homes than a lawyer who works to take homes.”

If you are wondering if a potential bankruptcy filing might be the right decision for you, or are facing the possibility of losing your home, Attorney Adams urges you to obtain a copy of “A General Guide to Bankruptcy Laws” and/or “Saving Your Home and Other Real Estate in Illinois.” The book is available as a free downloadable e-book at www.robertadamslaw.com, or is accessible for hard copy purchase on both Amazon and Kindle.

