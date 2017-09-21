Brown Rudnick to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Brown Rudnick will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on October 2, 2017 in London.



Chris Toms, Partner at Brown Rudnick will speak on a panel covering attorney & corporate counsel experiences with litigation finance.



ABOUT BROWN RUDNICK



Brown Rudnick, an international law firm with offices in the United States and Europe, represents clients from around the world in high-stakes litigation, international arbitration and complex business transactions. Clients include public and private corporations, multinational Fortune 100 businesses and start-up enterprises. The firm also represents investors, as well as official and ad hoc creditors’ committees in today’s largest corporate restructurings, both domestically and abroad. Founded more than 60 years ago, Brown Rudnick has approximately 240 lawyers providing advice and services across key areas of the law. The firm regularly serves clients in Europe, the United States and North America, the Middle East, North Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America. With its Brown Rudnick Center for the Public Interest, the firm has created an innovative model combining its pro bono, charitable giving and community volunteer efforts. Brown Rudnick is a founding member of The Law Firm Network, an association of law firms with affiliates in more than 40 countries.



ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.com or contact:

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@litigationfundingconference.com

Twitter: @LITIGATIONFUND1



