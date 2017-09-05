ClickD to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that ClickD will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Mike Blakeley, CEO and Founder of CLiKD will be speaking about its development, covering his journey over the last 12 months from inception through to launch and beyond. He will be providing insight into how he turned his back on a legal career and brought transferable skills from the corporate world to that of startup working on a bootstrap budget.



Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4_RIOXehv4



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest expo for the British and Euro dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT CLICKD



CLiKD is a UK based dating app which launched in 2017 and is a creative dating app which takes the best features from the current crop of modern dating apps, and adds a new and game changing element to the process – photo based questions. By giving their users the ability to design their own bespoke photo-based filtration process, they have created an app that is part social network, part dating and part photo-sharing.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest expo and conference covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from Euro dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





For more information, please visit the website http://www.idate2017.com or www.clikdapp.com



