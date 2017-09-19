The International Dating Academy to speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that iDating Academy will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Cynthia Spillman, Chief Executive of The International Dating Academy, will speak on using mindfulness as a tool for you and your clients.



Video review from last year’s event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_uppDNazbI



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest expo for the U.K. and European dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL DATING ACADEMY



Cynthia Spillman is Chief Executive of The International Dating Academy, a one stop dating shop for people who wish to improve their dating skills. She was formerly Chief Executive of Dinner Dates, the UK’s top social networking club for elite professional singletons. Her area of expertise is in mindful dating. Her self-help book on mindful dating, “From Dinner Date to Soulmate – Cynthia Spillman’s Guide to Mature Dating” is being published on September 18. Her articles have been published in a number of magazines including Vogue, Woman’s Own and online magazine Single Living. She is also an award winning inspirational trainer and motivational speaker. She has kissed a lot of frogs in her time, but is now happily married to her third husband, Peter. She divides her time between London and Nice.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest summit and conference covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from British and Euro dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





