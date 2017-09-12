Paktor to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Paktor will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Shn Juay, Head of Operations from Paktor will speak on the asia dating app market.



Video review from last year’s event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Lgu1HA3TcE



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest trade show for the U.K. and European dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT PAKTOR



Founded in July 2013, Paktor aims to provide singles with personal and meaningful connections through our suite of dating platforms and service. Paktor Group is the first in the region and currently the largest and most successful brand in North and Southeast Asia to offer a full suite of dating services, including mobile dating app products (Paktor, Down, Sweet, Goodnight, Kickoff), offline matchmaking, image grooming and date coaching services.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest summit and trade show covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from British and Euro dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





