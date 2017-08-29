2nd Litigation Funding Conference to take place in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the 2nd Litigation Funding Conference (http://litigationfunding.co ) will take place Monday, October 2 in London.

Litigation finance and reliance on outside capital has increased in the last 3 years substantially.



The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel, solicitors and attorneys seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Registration for the event can be made at http://litigationfunding.co/register-london-2017.php



Video from the previous event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39JAK4Azscg



