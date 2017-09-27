Redress Solutions to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. is pleased to announce that Redress Solutions PLC (“Redress”), one of the UK’s leading investors in legal claims will be represented at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) to be held in London on October 2, 2017 .



Marius Nasta, CEO at Redress will speak on a panel covering litigation finance in the United Kingdom and the European Union



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9224RvcxKo





ABOUT REDRESS SOLUTIONS



Redress Solutions is one of the longest established and experienced litigation funders in the United Kingdom. Based in Mayfair, London, the business is a leading investor in litigation and arbitration claims both in and outside the UK and welcomes approaches from companies, partnerships, individuals, lawyers and accountants as well as insolvency practitioners.



ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



