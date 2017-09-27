Deliver Your News to the World

Redress Solutions to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

Marius Nasta, CEO at Redress will speak on a panel covering litigation finance in the United Kingdom and the European Union. LF2017 is a deal making event for solicitors and third party investment capital to fund high value meritorious claims.


The 2nd Litigation Funding Conference takes place on October 2, 2017 at the Strand Palace Hotel in London.
New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. is pleased to announce that Redress Solutions PLC (“Redress”), one of the UK’s leading investors in legal claims will be represented at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) to be held in London on October 2, 2017  . 
 
Video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9224RvcxKo
 
 
ABOUT REDRESS SOLUTIONS
 
Redress Solutions is one of the longest established and experienced litigation funders in the United Kingdom. Based in Mayfair, London, the business is a leading investor in litigation and arbitration claims both in and outside the UK and welcomes approaches from companies, partnerships, individuals, lawyers and accountants as well as insolvency practitioners.   
 
ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims.   Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.
 
Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.
 
Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php
 
For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.com or contact:

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.
Marketing and Logistics Representative
Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744
E-mail: info-20@litigationfundingconference.com
Twitter:  @LITIGATIONFUND1
 
