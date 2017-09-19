PBC Litigation to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that PBC Litigation will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on October 2, 2017 in London.



Steven Philippsohn, Owner of PCB Litigation will speak on a panel covering attorney & corporate counsel experiences with litigation finance.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nm7bNLJfmrQ





ABOUT PCB LITIGATION LLP



PCB Litigation LLP has an unmatched track record in securing clients’ objectives in complex contentious matters of all types. We regularly succeed where other law firms have failed. We are entirely focused on getting results for the client and we act for the biggest names in the business world – throughout the world.



We are distinguished by



hands-on involvement by partners from start to finish

a strong-minded, realistic approach with the ‘gloves off’ where necessary

a single-minded, dogged persistence

our international experience

creativity in looking at problems (and solutions) in the round and not just from the legal perspective



We work across a wide range of fraud, asset recovery and commercial disputes as well as other matters across various industry sectors, including financial, energy and natural resources, telecommunications and real estate.



We have a particular strength in the provision of strategic oversight and managements of cases which involve several law firms at the cross-border level. Membership of the Fraudnet group gives us immediate contact with like-minded lawyers across more than 60 jurisdictions.



On numerous occasions the firm has won landmark decisions in the highest courts. Both the firm and individual partners are recognized in the principal Legal Directories and in other accolades.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php



