Optional Benefits for Royal Holiday Vacations Club Members

In addition to providing members with annual credits that can be applied to travel to 180 destinations in 52 countries, Royal Holiday Vacations Club also offers optional benefits that can add to the appeal of membership. These benefits include distinguished member discounts, time share opportunities with affiliated resort networks, opportunities to rent out unused credits for cash, vacation protection, and kids’ summer camps.



Distinguished Member

Like many companies, Royal Holiday Vacations Club wants to reward members that make timely payments on their accounts. Members that make six consecutive, timely payments will be elevated to distinguished member status, which infers a 3% discount on monthly payments, along with access to special promotions and deals via email. Distinguished member benefits continue as long as members remain current on accounts with timely payments.



RCI

Royal Holiday Vacations Club is proud to partner with Resort Condominiums International (RCI). RCI boasts timeshares at over 6,000 affiliated resorts in more than 100 countries, making it the largest timeshare vacation exchange network worldwide. New Royal Holiday members will enjoy access to RCI properties free for the first year of membership, after which this benefit becomes an optional addition to existing member accounts.



RentSure

With so many Royal Holiday properties to choose from, members have every reason to plan leisure travel, but sometimes life gets in the way. When members are unable to utilize their annual credits, they have the option to participate in the RentSure program, which allows for the rental of blocks of 15,000 credits in exchange for $500. Members can rent up to two blocks each year and apply the money to account maintenance fees, or alternately, receive cash via electronic transfer.



APRIL International Group

Most forms of travel come with the option for some type of trip protection, and Royal Holiday Vacations Club is pleased to offer these services via partner APRIL International Group. APRIL offers protection and insurance services such as trip cancellation, compensation for lost or delayed luggage, medical assistance during travel, and more.



Summer Camp

Royal Holiday Vacations Club is dedicated to providing amazing travel opportunities to all members and encouraging an adventurous spirit. This can begin at an early age, which is why Royal Holiday offers summer camp opportunities that get kids out in nature, provide a variety of activities, and introduce new cultures and languages. Members can use their credits to send kids to available summer camps.



About Royal Holiday Vacations Club: Royal Holiday Vacations Club is a Mexico-based vacation club that was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1992. Members enjoy access to over 180 destinations in 52 countries in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Royal Holiday Vacations Club currently has over 100,000 satisfied members. Royal Holiday offers five levels of membership with a variety of perks that allow members to explore the world of leisure in luxury. For more information, visit: https://royal-holiday.com/en/us/

