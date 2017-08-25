NASA orders 53 unmodified Nikon D5 digital SLR cameras

Nikon Corporation is pleased to announce that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has placed an order for 53 Nikon D5 digital SLR cameras. NASA plans to use the cameras both at astronaut training facilities on Earth, and for recording intra- and extravehicular activities at the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has ordered 53 standard Nikon D5 cameras with no special hardware modifications. Just as with the D3S digital SLR cameras delivered to NASA in 2009, these D5 cameras will be the same models available to consumers, confirming the incredible reliability of Nikon products, as well as their ability to withstand even the harshest of environments.

Highlights of Nikon’s history with NASA

1971

The Nikon Photomic FTN* (NASA specifications) and NIKKOR lens were used on Apollo 15.

1980

The “Small Camera”, based on the Nikon F3 film SLR camera and equipped with a motor drive, and the F3 “Big Camera”, which utilized long film, were delivered to NASA. The “Small Camera” was used aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia launched the following year.

1999

The Nikon F5 film SLR camera and AF NIKKOR lens were carried aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery to photograph extravehicular activities (EVA).

2008

The Nikon D2XS digital SLR cameras were delivered to NASA. Six D2XS cameras are used in space to document activities such as inspection and maintenance.

2013

A total of 38 Nikon D4 digital SLR cameras, 64 NIKKOR lenses, including the AF-S NIKKOR 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR, and various other accessories were delivered to NASA.

These products are used, among other things, to check solar panels and outer surfaces of the ISS.

2016

An additional 10 Nikon D4 digital SLR cameras were delivered to NASA, and are also used to check solar panels and outer surfaces of the ISS.

This year, Nikon celebrates its 100th anniversary. Throughout this 100-year history, Nikon has supported the research and observation of extreme environments such as space and the Antarctic with strong and durable cameras and NIKKOR interchangeable lenses developed based on its optical and precision technologies. Nikon has focused on making its products better able to respond more completely to the demands made by photographers, their work and the environments that challenge them. Nikon is excited to continue to contribute to the observation and research of such regions by developing extremely reliable products that are able to stand up to even the most challenging of situations.

Fans of Nikon, space exploration, and photography in general can enjoy a time-lapse video titled “Nikon in Space” - this time-lapse video was created from stunning photos of our magnificent Earth captured from space using Nikon cameras and NIKKOR lenses.

Watch video: Nikon in Space: Time Lapse View