Leica V-Lux Explorer Kit: the universal compact camera is now also available as a set with added extras

From now, the universal compact camera for travel, wildlife and sports photography - the Leica V-Lux - is also available as a set with additional accessories. In addition to the camera, the set includes a ‘Bowery for Leica, Nylon, black’ system bag from the exclusive ‘ONA for Leica’ bag collection. The robust bag is distinguished by its style and functionality. With its cleverly designed features and variable inner compartments, it offers optimum protection and ample space for the safe stowage of the camera kit and personal items. The set also includes a ‘Leica Rope Strap designed by COOPH’ in red. Made from the same material used for climbing ropes, and featuring elements in Italian leather, this simultaneously robust and elegant carrying strap ensures safe and comfortable carrying of the camera in every situation.

The technical specifications of the Leica V-Lux compact camera in the set are identical to those of the standard model and impress with the same extensive range of features, versatile functions and an intuitive handling concept. Whether for travel, at sporting events or on outdoor adventures – the Leica V-Lux is the perfect camera for capturing photographic memories in perfect picture quality. With an enormous range of focal lengths from 25 to 400 mm, its zoom lens is simply ideal for all photographic situations – from wide-angle, standard, and telephoto photography to macro close-ups down to a distance of only 3 cm. Its fast autofocus reliably captures every subject and a continuous shooting function with up to 12 frames per second at full resolution make it the perfect choice for sport and wildlife photography. The camera’s performance profile is complemented by a high-definition, 4K-resolution, digital video recording function that captures true-to-life memories in moving pictures.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the construction of lenses. And today, in combination with innovative technologies, Leica products continue to guarantee better pictures in all situations in the worlds of visualisation and perception. Leica Camera AG has its headquarters in Wetzlar, in the state of Hesse in Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal. The company operates branch offices in Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, UK and the USA. New and innovative products have been the driving force behind the company’s positive development in recent years.