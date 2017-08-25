Gap Unveils Largest Flagship Store in Greater China on Shanghai’s West Nanjing Road

Gap Inc. today announced the opening of its new Gap flagship store on West Nanjing Road in Shanghai, its biggest flagship to date in the Greater China region. Featuring Gap’s full apparel collections and latest store design elements, the new flagship store underscores the importance of the China market for the company and its commitment to better serving Chinese customers. Additionally, the company will move its China retail headquarters team into the office space being created above the store in 2018.

Located at No. 863 West Nanjing Road in Shanghai’s busiest commercial district, the 1908 square-meter and two-story flagship store is Gap’s largest in Greater China. The store showcases Gap’s contemporary store concept developed jointly by the company’s local and global store design teams and takes design inspiration both from the brand’s early heritage as well as new modern elements. As a strong addition to Gap’s innovative omni-channel shopping approach where e-commerce and physical stores are all part of the retail ecosystem, the new flagship store incorporates innovative digital and video elements for customers to better engage with Gap brand and its products, creating an immersive and easily navigable shopping experience.

“We’re thrilled to have a milestone flagship in such a vibrant area of Shanghai where our re-envisioned store design enables a more engaging and flexible shopping environment for our Chinese customers,” said Abinta Malik, EVP and General Manager of Greater China for Gap Inc. “We believe that in-person connections and interaction with consumers in physical stores still matter and we intend to continuously innovate our physical store experience by integrating digital and other new customer touchpoints.”

“We see China as an important market with ample opportunity for long-term growth and innovation,” added Malik. “At a time when this market is embracing an era of ‘New Retail,’ I am confident that our strengths in omni-channel and delivering superior in-store customer experience position Gap as a trend-setter in helping shape China’s future apparel retail landscape.”

The store offers Gap’s iconic, optimistic American style clothing and accessories for men, women, and children and opens with Gap’s newly-released fall collections. The larger space enables the brand to offer the full expression of GapBody and GapFit for the first time in a store setting. The space also includes new conveniences for customers such as a “Chill” station to plug in your phone and relax while waiting for a friend or spouse to try on product and space to hold customer events and showcase special collections and designer collaborations. The kids and baby floor houses a nursing room for moms and fun stations for kids to play.

In celebration of the grand opening and to provide customers with more ways to interact, there will be a special stylist service available as well as Gap Experience Booths with fun for both kids and adults. Since music is a key part of Gap brand’s culture, a live DJ and well-known kids band will entertain customers in the opening days. The latest Disney children’s collection featuring Snow White is among the featured collaborations with a themed set for photos.

The new flagship store will replace Gap’s previous West Nanjing Road flagship and in early 2018, Gap will move its China retail headquarters team to the office space being designed on the four floors above the new flagship. Locating the headquarters above the store will enable Gap to keep a better pulse on the preferences of its customers and continually improve the Gap shopping experience and products.

Gap is one of the world’s most iconic apparel and accessories brands and the authority on American casual style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap’s collections are designed to build the foundation of modern wardrobes – all things denim, classic white shirts, khakis and must-have trends. Beginning with the first international store in London in 1987, Gap continues to connect with customers online and across the brand’s about 1,600 company-operated and franchise retail locations around the world. Gap includes Women’s and Men’s apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively-designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, Intermix and Weddington Way. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, Intermix and Weddington Way brands. Fiscal year 2016 net sales were $15.5 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through about 3,200 company-operated stores, about 450 franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.