Security threat protection extends across the enterprise network with Verizon Virtual Network Services - Security with Check Point

Global enterprises facing security concerns inherent in managing network reliant applications in an on premise, public or hybrid cloud environment can now rely on Verizon Virtual Network Services - Security with Check Point. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is the latest in a growing list of enterprise security companies to imbed their security offering within Verizon Virtual Network Services, joining Palo Alto, Fortinet, Juniper and Cisco. Verizon is creating the software-defined technology ecosystem which makes it easy for global enterprises to deploy and manage virtual networks which require flexible bandwidth and trusted security.

“Cyber security in the cloud is currently fragmented, made up of mainly ’detection only’ based solutions and fails to protect enterprises from current or future cyber-attacks,” said Pierre-Paul Allard, head of worldwide sales, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. “Check Point Infinity is a fully consolidated cyber security architecture that provides the high-level, pre-emptive threat prevention across networks, cloud and mobile devices, and we are delighted that it is now available to users of Verizon Virtual Network Services.”

Virtual Network Services - Security with Check Point seamlessly extends threat prevention security across the virtual network and provides added visibility into virtual traffic to help protect against even the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. It is designed to protect traffic, assets, data and workloads hosted in corporate data centers, customer locations or virtually in the cloud, protecting traffic both inside and outside the enterprise perimeter. Companies can help secure their physical network and cloud with the same policies, simplifying security management and accelerating the secure delivery of applications.

“We add virtual network services to our portfolio to give our customers choice and flexibility to manage and secure their networks as they see fit,” said Shawn Hakl, Verizon’s VP of new products and innovation. “With Verizon Virtual Network Services, our customers can deploy network services as applications that traditionally are provided over multiple appliances, on demand, via a centralized orchestration engine complete with closed-loop service assurance.”

Virtual Network Services operates on a utility based contracting and billing model; providing network functions in an “as-a-service” fashion, without the associated devices or vendor lock-ins.

With Virtual Network Services, the complexity of implementing, managing and maintaining multi-vendor hardware and software solutions is simplified offering flexibility to change vendors and functionality as the needs of a business dictate. Verizon recently announced Hosted Network Services, enabling customers to deploy multiple functions, such as SD-WAN, security and WAN acceleration via Verizon’s software-defined global datacenters.

Learn more about Verizon’s Virtual Network Services solutions