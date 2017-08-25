Epson Opens New Inkjet Printer Plant in the Philippines

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, “Epson”) today announced that Epson Precision (Philippines), Inc., a manufacturing subsidiary of Seiko Epson Corporation, held a ceremony on August 25 to celebrate the opening of a new plant. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the Philippines government, including the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Epson business partners.

Epson Precision (Philippines) is preparing to increase inkjet printer and projector production this year, and the new plant, which was completed at the end of June, provides extra inkjet printer production capacity. Meanwhile, an existing plant on the site began production on an additional projector production line at the end of July.

“We are proud to host in the PEZA zone one of the world’s most-trusted and pioneering manufacturers of office machines including printers and projectors. Epson Precision (Philippines) has vastly contributed to the growth of the economy of this country. The new facility is a testament to Epson’s commitment to continually providing high-quality products and maintaining its leadership in the international electronics industry,” said PEZA Director General Charito Booc Plaza, who attended the ceremony.

Epson President Minoru Usui said, “Epson Precision (Philippines) will play a critical role in Epson’s medium- and long-range business strategy. The company and its new factory will contribute to inkjet innovation and visual innovation, two of the four areas of innovation we are targeting under the Epson 25 Corporate Vision.”

Epson uses a vertically-integrated business model involving the manufacturing, sales, service and support of finished products built from the ground up using original inkjet, 3LCD and other technologies. Going forward, Epson will leverage this model to provide products and services that surprise and delight customers around the world.

Outline of new plant

Investment amount: Approx. US$143 million from FY2015 to FY2017

Products manufactured: Inkjet printers

Start of operations: July 2017

Building area: Approx. 53,000 m²

Total Floor area: Approx. 108,000 m²

Structure: Two-floor steel framed building

Outline of Epson Precision (Philippines)

Company name: Epson Precision (Philippines) Inc.

Address: Lima Technology Center, Lipa City, Batangas, 4217, Philippines

President: Tadaaki Hagata

Established: December 27, 1994

No. of employees: Approx. 14,400 (as of the end of May 2017)

Land area: Approx. 230,000 m²

Total Floor area: Approx. 193,000 m² (including the new plant)

Products manufactured: Inkjet printers, projectors, smart glasses

Ownership: Epson Precision (Philippines) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seiko Epson Corporation