New, Community-Inspired Face Filter

Instagram is rolling out a rainbow light filter inspired by the community. Now, you can add a ray of colorful light to any selfie, and play with the rainbow as it shines across your face.

You can also tap to change between the vertical and horizontal orientation, and tap outside the rainbow to move it across the screen. As always, face filters work with Boomerang, Rewind and other Instagram formats. When you’re done, you can add it to your story or send it to your best friends through Instagram Direct.

This new face filter is available as part of Instagram version 10.28 and higher for iOS in the Apple App Store and version 10.29 and higher for Android in Google Play.