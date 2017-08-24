Looking at the World through the Eyes of the Old

Aging, like death, is a natural occurrence in the cycle of life. What is it like to be old? In “Old People” (2nd Edition) retired professional engineer Stanley Yokell reveals interconnecting stories of men and women who now live in The Rest Place, a retirement home in Boulder, Colorado.



Told through the eyes of loosely connected characters who witnessed the ravages of WWII as veterans and widows, led different lives, went through different experiences, and are about to start new adventures, “Old People” gives readers a glimpse into the challenges and wisdom brought by old age. It touches upon the common issues faced by aging people, such as losing loved ones, facing dementia, and retaining their security and independence. The book shows how the old deal with this new phase of their lives with courage, dignity, and resilience.



As someone who lives in a retirement home himself, Yokell is a credible voice in tackling the struggles of old people. “Old People” is an engaging and insightful journey that readers young and old can enjoy and learn from.





“Old People” (2nd Edition)

Written by Stanley Yokell

Paperback | $13.95

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Retired professional engineer Stanley Yokell lives in Boulder, Colorado, where, although retired, he still does consulting on tubular heat transfer equipment on an ad hoc basis. He has published many books under his name, from technical works like “A Working Guide to Shell-and-Tube Heat Exchangers” and “Closed Feedwater Heaters for Power Generation: A Working Guide” to works of fiction and memoirs such as “The Ship,” “The Ride,” “House of Mirrors,” and many more.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.baddyflicks.net.

