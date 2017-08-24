Announcing Otto: The Most Secure Digital Lock Designed Around the Family Experience

With nearly 50 years worth of robotic durability testing and four years of development, the makers of Otto are introducing the most secure digital lock designed around the family experience. As countless people come and go, your home can start to feel like Grand Central Station: kids, babysitters, delivery drivers, contractors, and friends. And as the homeowner, you’re responsible for making sure the packages get delivered, the dog walker gets let in, or your teenagers have their keys. Manning the front door of your home is a full-time job, and no product has been able to beat the 100-year old technology of the key, until now.

Here’s a video about how it works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsT5xvoaHBo&feature=youtu.be

Created by a team of seasoned consumer hardware and home product engineers from Microsoft, Apple, and GoPro who share 175 patents and have 16-years average experience, Otto merges high-quality materials and a classic design that honors the style of your front door.

With no lock to pick or keypad to attack, Otto removed the primary vulnerabilities of a lock and also created an original encryption system using the most advanced techniques. And Otto tested it extensively, including building a dozen proprietary robots mimicking a moody teenager to repeatedly slam test the device over 100,000 times at 60G of force (two or three times more than an average door slam) and 250,000+ cycles of locking and unlocking to test for strength and durability. The fleet of robots combined for several hundred years of cumulative durability and lifecycle testing.

To ensure seamless install, a member of Otto’s concierge service will come to your home to set up the device. This first-of-its-kind, premium installation is part of the simplicity and personalization of the Otto experience.

Otto is the first residential lock that offers unparalleled security, design, and performance. Its features include:

Security. All-digital design that eliminates the most vulnerable aspects of locks: keyhole and keypads (most locks can be defeated/picked in under 60 seconds, or a simple photo of a key can create a working copy). Otto’s enhanced digital encryption is among the most sophisticated and secure available.

Perfect fit and design. The first digital lock designed to be no larger than the mechanical deadbolt it replaces. Otto’s classic, minimalistic design reflects the belief that a homeowner’s entryway is designed to make a first and lasting impression. Plus with access code-based entry and Wi-Fi built in, no additional hardware is required.

Performance. Invite guests with full or time-limited access, instantly grant/revoke ability, and enable the use of entry codes. Lock/unlock anytime from anywhere, across the room, the home or the world, and receive a detailed log of all activity from friends and family to caretakers and Airbnb guests.

Highest quality materials. Industry’s most advanced stainless steel gearing system with marine grade 316 stainless steel and a PVD finish combine for strength, durability, feel, and reliability.

Press to unlock. With your phone in your pocket, Otto greets you with its status as you approach and unlocks the moment you press it. No other lock can deliver that experience, which gives families the best of safety and convenience.

Professional concierge install. Otto’s personalized delivery and setup service will ensure a seamless installation experience customized to your home’s needs.

Keeps getting better. Otto continually receives the latest updates on security, features, and integrations as technology continues to evolve.

Founder and former Microsoft executive Sam Jadallah was inspired to create Otto after being involved with his family’s door manufacturing company and realizing the market lacked a fully digital lock, one that was incredibly secure but also simple to use. Existing digital lock solutions are bulky, made of cheap aluminum and plastic and relied heavily on vulnerable keys.

“We wanted to create an experience that allows families to share their space with others while enhancing security,” said Sam Jadallah, founder, and CEO of Otto. “In an industry desperately needing a replacement to the key and keypad’s lax security, we’ve eliminated the keyhole – along with a physical keypad – to create the most secure digital lock ever made with best in class security, great design, and industry leading performance.”

Greylock Partners and Fortune Brands, the industry leading home and security products company behind trusted brands like Moen, MasterLock, Therma Tru doors, and SentrySafe, are the primary investors in Otto.

“Consumers are looking for smart, well-designed devices to make their lives more convenient, comfortable and easier. Few connected home products have truly met these expectations. We are big believers in Otto’s approach to building premium products focused on security, design, and performance,” said Josh Elman, partner at Greylock Partners. “We are excited to support Sam and the entire team to build and deliver a category defining product.”

“Fortune Brands invested in Otto to continue to expand our connections into the next generation of security technologies. Sam and his team share our approach to product innovation by leveraging consumer insights to develop Otto, a compelling mechanical and digital solution that creates a new consumer experience,” said Chris Klein, CEO of Fortune Brands.

Available in mineral black, steel silver and natural gold for a limited time only at $699 with complimentary delivery and install ($150 value), you can buy Otto today with shipping scheduled for Fall 2017.

To find out more and purchase your Otto now, visit: meetotto.com.

About Otto

Otto is the most secure digital lock designed around the family experience. Led by Sam Jadallah, an entrepreneur, and former Microsoft executive, Otto fills a void left by mechanical and hybrid locks that typically suffer from bulky footprints, limited connectivity and vulnerable keyholes. Otto is the first company to offer the best of security, design, and performance for home access. Otto works to help people share their homes and places safely, beautifully and easily. Otto is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.