ABIH® to Exhibit and Promote CIH® Certification at the AHMP National Conference

On August 27th, environmental, health, safety and security professionals from across the globe will converge at the Omni Fort Worth for the 2017 Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals (AHMP) National Conference. AHMP members and professionals from a broad spectrum of industries, institutions and organizations that deal with hazardous substances will be in attendance to learn about the latest developments in the management of these materials.



The AHMP National Conference is an important industry event and offers multiple days of learning opportunities, educational sessions and chances to network with dedicated industry professionals. A key component of this event includes a full-scale emergency response scenario.



The American Board of Industrial Hygiene® will join numerous other exhibitors at this strategic conference. A number of the conference attendees will be from the industrial hygiene profession and have earned the prestigious Certified Industrial Hygienist® (CIH®) credential administered by ABIH® as well as environmental practitioners who hold the Qualified Environmental Professional® from the Institute of Professional Environmental Practice® (IPEP®). The AHMP National Conference is an exceptional opportunity for CIHs and QEPs to earn certification maintenance (CM) points by attending educational sessions and other activities during the event.



“This is an excellent chance for ABIH® to participate and expand its personal contacts at an industry conference that attracts CIHs, QEPs and other professionals who are likely to pursue our credentials in the future,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “We look forward to meeting with attendees at conference events and at the ABIH® booth in the exhibit hall. The booth will be staffed to answer questions about the requirements and processes to become a CIH® or QEP®, and to explain the many benefits that certification can have on one’s professional career.”



ABIH is exhibiting at booth #400.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6900 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® credential.

