Writer Shares Her Personal Experience through This Tragic Story

After falling, the next important step is to stand up and rise above them.

“A Garland of Emeralds” follows the story of Laverne Boulogne Van Ryk during her life in Indonesia. Being born in Colonial Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia), Laverne, together with her parents and two older sisters and one younger brother, lived in peace on the island of Java until the Japanese invaded it in March 1942.

During her darkest hours, she and her family spent three-and-a-half years in various concentration camps, separate from her father who was held in a different camp.

Despite all these, she found time to make friends in the person of Sari, a native girl who eventually becomes her best friend. Their friendship continues despite Laverne’s knowledge that Sari’s cousin, Sukandar, is a freedom fighter. She and Sari eventually part ways when all white women and children also enter concentration camps.

“A Garland of Emeralds” is a very inspiring true story that will blow your heart and break it to pieces thereafter. This book is recommended to those who are interested to learn via first-hand experience, the war that rages Indonesia.

“A Garland of Emeralds”

Written by Laverne Boulogne Van Ryk

Published by Xulon Press

Publication Date: August 9, 2012

Paperback Price: $20.99



About the author

Laverne Boulogne Van Ryk was born in the island of Java, Indonesia. After the Japanese invasion in March 1942, she and her family spent three-and-a-half years in various concentration camps, separated from her father. The surrender of the Japanese in August 1945 was followed by an untidy peace. Reunited with her father, Laverne hoped to start her life again where she had left off, but the Dutch were in the middle of a violent Revolution for Independence. In May 1946, the whole family repatriated to Holland. After five years, they moved to Canada, where Laverne married and raised a family of her own. Laverne lives in Edmonton, Canada.