Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership

Vale S.A. (Vale) informs, pursuant to Paragraph 6 of Article 12 of Ruling 358/02 issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), as subsequently amended, that BlackRock, Inc., a company organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, headquartered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10022-0002, United States of America, and legally represented in Brazil by HSBC Bank Brasil S.A., registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 1.701.201/0001-89, Citibank DTVM SA, registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.868.597/0001-40, and JP Morgan, registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.851.205/0001-30, as a result of the conversion of preferred shares into common shares issued by Vale, as well as the exchange of American Depositary Shares (“ADRs”) representing preferred shares for ADRs representing common shares, sold and converted preferred shares issued by Vale.

BlackRock, Inc., as a result of the transactions mentioned above, now manages, in aggregate:

i. 5,480,849 preferred class A shares and 282,324 ADRs, representing preferred class A shares, totaling 5,763,173 preferred class A shares, representing approximately 1.87% of the total preferred class A shares issued by Vale, and 82,400 derivatives referenced to preferred class A shares, representing approximately 0.02% of the total preferred class A shares issued by Vale.

ii. 164,866,264 common shares and 99,436,889 ADRs, representing common shares, totaling 264,303,153 common shares, representing approximately 5.28% of the total common shares issued by Vale, and 2,131,830 derivatives referenced to common shares, representing approximately 0.04% of the total common shares issued by Vale.

BlackRock, Inc. also stated that: (i) the purpose of the shares participations mentioned above is strictly for investment and does not alter the control or the administrative structure of Vale; (ii) there is no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by Vale where BlackRock, Inc. is involved.

