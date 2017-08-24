Schneider Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider for 22nd Time

For over two decades, Schneider, a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, has been recognized by Inbound Logistics magazine as a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Provider. The annual list celebrates the best of the best, highlighting companies that solve specific business challenges and bring value across the entire supply chain.

Schneider’s ongoing efforts to provide smarter shipping solutions stood out in a pool of nearly 300 other logistics solution providers. Inbound Logistics editors rigorously reviewed each 3PL provider through a combination of personal interviews, submitted information, research and data comparison in the global trending supply chain. From their comprehensive review, editors were then able to distill the top 100 3PL providers. This definitive list celebrates the providers who are not only best equipped to meet consumer and industry needs, but also surpass them.

“Today’s leading companies are struggling to balance the need for advance planning against the demand for supply chain agility, low-inventory schemes, and complex omnichannel and e-commerce distribution regimes,” said Inbound Logistics editor Felicia Stratton. “Schneider continues to provide solutions to help companies meet those challenges, and that’s why Inbound Logistics editors have recognized Schneider as one of 2017’s Top 100 3PL Providers.”

With Schneider, customers have access to a robust transportation management system (TMS) that incorporates advanced patented applications, offering a full suite of supply chain tools. Additionally, the TMS is customized to meet customers’ specific needs and is scalable for growth. Schneider specializes in chemical, manufacturing, retail and automotive customers, focusing on delivering continuous cost savings within their networks. As a top 3PL provider with diverse specializations, Schneider has implemented solutions to difficult supply chain issues and increased shippers’ brand visibility, proving it has the capabilities to deliver.

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

A $4 billion company (2016 revenue), Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow on Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Inbound Logistics is the leading trade publication targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.