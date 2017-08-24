Ryder to replace entire Lindab fleet in new sole supplier deal

Ryder has won a new sole supplier contract with Lindab that will see the building product manufacturer’s entire fleet replaced. Lindab supplies ventilation products, rainwater systems, and indoor climate solutions to a range of construction clients.

Some 32 vehicles are being provided through the supply and full service lease contract, which runs for five years. The order comprises of 16 curtainsiders and 12 dropsides, all of which are Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, two Mercedes-Benz Actros tractor units, and two SDC trailers.

The 3.5-tonne curtainsiders and dropsides have extended bodies to carry items up to five-metres in length from Lindab’s vast range of key ventilation products. The customised truck bodies were engineered by Alloy Bodies. The vehicles will be used for deliveries to construction sites and are fully FORS compliant, with safety features such as reversing alarms and rear cameras.

Steve Figg, Lindab’s regional operations manager, says: “We wanted our vehicle fleet to provide excellent value and meet all our daily operational requirements, including the safe transportation of longer length products. Ryder listened to our requirements and came back with a great solution. The customised build, with extended lightweight truck bodies, gives us the flexibility to deliver all of our products. The new vehicles will make our deliveries and the loading and unloading operations safer and more efficient.”

“Additionally, Lindab has 24 locations nationally, so it was important to work with a transport provider such as Ryder that can maintain the required support throughout the UK.”

Paul Millican, Auditel’s fleet consultant for Lindab, says: “We had specific requirements for the new fleet of vehicles, including minimum load length, increase in payload and improved security of load, while delivering a significant improvement in total cost of ownership. Throughout the whole process, from initial tender response to delivery and ongoing in-life fleet management, Ryder has delivered in all aspects.”

John Murray, Ryder sales and marketing director, says: “We are very pleased to have secured this new contract with Lindab, and are proud to be working with an industry leader. We successfully identified specific requirements for Lindab’s new vehicles, working closely with Mercedes-Benz and Alloy Bodies to deliver a bespoke design solution that matched their operational needs.”

“Our proactive approach to servicing means Lindab can concentrate on its successful core business.”

About Ryder

Ryder UK was established in 1971 and has grown through acquisition and organic development into a sizeable force in transportation with a fleet of nearly 20,000 vans, trucks and trailers. The European business is a leading provider of commercial vehicle solutions that include contract hire and rental, maintenance, dedicated delivery solutions, and approved used vehicle sales operating from 25 locations nationwide.

Ryder UK is part of Ryder System, Inc., a Fortune 500 provider of leading-edge transportation solutions worldwide, founded in Miami, Florida in 1933. For more information, visit ryder.co.uk.