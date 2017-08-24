Northrop Grumman Named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has received the highest ranking for the third year in a row on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), an annual benchmarking tool for companies to self-report their disability policies and practices. The DEI is a US Business Leadership Network (USBLN) and American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) effort that measures where companies are “excelling in their commitment to inclusive environmental, social and governance policies,” according to the groups.

More information on the USBLN and AAPD rankings can be found here: https://www.disabilityequalityindex.org/top_companies

As a result of Northrop Grumman’s high score, it is considered a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the index. In addition, the company’s Victory Over Impairment and Challenge Enterprise (VOICE) employee resource group was recognized with a 2017 USBLN leadership award as the program which most exemplifies “strategies and initiatives that have resulted in measurable results in the area of disability inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and supply chain.” Northrop Grumman’s VOICE organization strives to develop a sense of community and empowerment among individuals with disabilities - both apparent and non-apparent, advocates and employees with family members with a disability.

“Northrop Grumman is committed to creating a work environment that values diversity and inclusion and employees with disabilities are an important component of our diverse population,” said Sandra Evers-Manly, Northrop Grumman’s vice president of global corporate responsibility, and president of the Northrop Grumman Foundation. “We are pleased with our high score on the index and the recognition for our VOICE employee resource group as it demonstrates our progress in continuing to support our workforce with disabilities.”

Northrop Grumman actively seeks to attract and retain employees of all abilities because of the value they bring to the workplace. Some initiatives include an online accommodation tool for requests and case tracking; increased accessibility of our website, including the careers section; expanded accessibility at our locations; and adoption of a more focused approach for posting job requisitions with disability related job boards.

Additionally, we are very proud of the Operation IMPACT (Injured Military Pursuing Assisted Career Transition) program we created in 2005 that provides personalized placement assistance, community outreach and workplace accommodations for severely injured service members transitioning to civilian employment. In 2009 Northrop Grumman established the Operation IMPACT Network of Champions, a group of more than 110 companies and partners that share job candidates, best practices and create wider opportunities for veterans with disabilities.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.