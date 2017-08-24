PRHPS and Holiday House Announce 2018 Global Agreement

Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS) today announced a multi-year global English-language sales and distribution agreement with Holiday House, the highly respected independent children’s publisher. The agreement takes effect on May 1, 2018, for the U.S. and Canada, and December 1, 2018, for all other territories.

Founded in 1935, Holiday House has an extensive backlist that includes classics beloved by generations of readers and by booksellers, among them The Reluctant Dragon and Big Red,and award-winning titles including See Me Run, A Child’s Calendar, The Wright Brothers,and Jazz. New and upcoming books include Genevieve’s War by Patricia Reilly Giff; Before She Was Harriet by Lesa Cline-Ransome, illustrated by James E. Ransome; and Spliced by Jon McGoran. Going forward, Holiday House will publish close to 100 titles per year.

“Holiday House has a deserved reputation as one of America’s finest children’s publishing houses,” says Jeff Abraham, President, Penguin Random House Publisher Services, “as since their founding more than eighty years ago they have published books of great quality with wisdom and passion. We look forward to partnering with them to expand their bookseller and consumer reach even further.”

“Holiday House is a special place for children’s authors and illustrators. We want their books in the hands of as many readers as possible,” says Derek Stordahl, Holiday House Executive Vice President and General Manager. “So we’re pleased to partner with the PRHPS team to expand our sales efforts into new channels. Their team is smart and savvy, and their relationships in publishing are top-notch.”