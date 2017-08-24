Dow’s Mark Jones and Al Ribes Named 2017 American Chemical Society Fellows

Two scientists of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) have been named 2017 American Chemical Society (ACS) Fellows. Mark Jones, Dow’s executive strategy and communications fellow for Research & Development, and Al Ribes, Dow’s Six Sigma master black belt for Integrated Supply Chain improvement, are among 65 scientists who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in chemistry and important contributions to ACS and their profession. The 2017 Fellows were recognized August 21 at the society’s national meeting in Washington, D.C.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the ACS selection of Mark and Al to this prestigious community of scientific fellows,” said A.N. Sreeram, Dow’s senior vice president, R&D, and chief technology officer. “In addition to their distinguished careers at Dow, both men have been passionate leaders in communicating the value of chemistry and its role in advancing society and protecting the planet.”

Jones joined Dow in 1990 and has spent most of his career developing catalytic processes. Since taking his current role in 2011, he has been a strong supporter of the role of chemistry and material science in advancing industry and the economy. He has hosted ACS webinars on the successful industrial applications of chemistry and material science, and blogs for the ACS’s Industry Insights. In addition, he contributed extensively to the White House’s Advanced Manufacturing Partnership, looking both at technology options and improving scale-up of new technologies. He also played a large role in Dow’s 2025 Sustainability Goals. He received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Ribes started his Dow career in Analytical Sciences R&D in 1991, focusing on polymer analysis. Ribes took on his current role as a master black belt in 2007, and is recognized for his contributions to corporate Improvement programs and strategic analytical partnerships with businesses, for improving project skills of several hundred professionals, and for analytical technology transfers and manufacturing support. He also has been active in helping advance ethnic and racial diversity and inclusion within the ACS and chemistry profession. He earned his Ph.D. in electrochemistry from the University of Buffalo.

Jones and Ribes join five other current and retired Dow employees in the rank of ACS Fellow since the program began in 2009.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress. The Company is driving innovations that extract value from material, polymer, chemical and biological science to help address many of the world’s most challenging problems, such as the need for fresh food, safer and more sustainable transportation, clean water, energy efficiency, more durable infrastructure, and increasing agricultural productivity. Dow’s integrated, market-driven portfolio delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to customers in 175 countries and in high-growth sectors such as packaging, infrastructure, transportation, consumer care, electronics, and agriculture. In 2016, Dow had annual sales of $48 billion and employed approximately 56,000 people worldwide. The Company’s more than 7,000 product families are manufactured at 189 sites in 34 countries across the globe. References to “Dow” or the “Company” mean The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Dow can be found at www.dow.com.