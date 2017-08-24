Motorola Solutions hires head of product cybersecurity

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the leader of its new products and services cybersecurity team. Troy Mattern joins Motorola Solutions as the company’s head of cybersecurity for products and services and will lead a dedicated team and governance board focused on cybersecurity strategy, risk assessment, policy and prioritization across Motorola Solutions’ software, services, devices and networks. Mattern brings more than 25 years of experience in military and cyberintelligence.

“Cyber threats are growing in number, scale and sophistication, and the stakes are even higher for our public safety and commercial customers,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products & Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “Troy and his organization will help ensure our products and services – from mission-critical two-way radios to our integrated software suite for the command center – are secure from the ground up.”

Mattern was previously vice president of cybersecurity for Zurich Insurance Company. Prior to Zurich, he was technical director for cyberintelligence for Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute, and he served more than 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he developed his expertise in cybersecurity and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT). Mattern was the first chairman of the Cyberintelligence Task Force for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) and remains actively involved in the industry.

“I’m excited to build on Motorola Solutions’ strong foundation of cybersecurity,” said Mattern. “The landscape is evolving quickly, and I look forward to helping keep our customers connected and their information secure.”

