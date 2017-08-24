Red Hat and Microsoft simplify containers for the enterprise

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq “MSFT”) and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT) today announced an expansion of the two companies’ alliance with new initiatives aimed at enabling enterprises to more easily adopt containers. This includes native support for Windows Server containers on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Microsoft Azure, and SQL Server on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift. These additions to the companies’ joint roadmap will simplify container technologies to help enterprise customers increase agility and drive digital transformation using hybrid cloud.

Continuing their commitment to deliver choice and flexibility to enterprise customers, Red Hat and Microsoft will extend the integrated, co-located Microsoft and Red Hat support to enable these new offerings across platforms. This helps to assure IT organizations that whatever challenges they face on their path to digital transformation, Microsoft and Red Hat will stand by them together.

Windows Server containers on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Enterprises see the benefit in using containerized applications to run their mission-critical applications, but most IT organizations are not standardized on a single infrastructure stack. These heterogeneous environments often carry both Windows and Linux platforms, siloing applications and making it difficult for a business to adopt DevOps practices.

Today’s announcement simplifies these challenges, as Windows Server containers will be natively supported on Red Hat OpenShift, a container application platform that brings Docker and Kubernetes to the enterprise. Red Hat OpenShift will be the first container application platform built from the open source Kubernetes project to support both Linux and Windows Server container workloads in a single platform across the multiple environments of the hybrid cloud, breaking down silos and making it easier for enterprises to pursue their cloud-native agenda.

This capability was demonstrated at Red Hat Summit in May 2017, and is expected to be available as a Technology Preview in Spring 2018.

Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Microsoft Azure and Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Microsoft Azure Stack

Cloud-native applications and the container platforms that power them are critical components to digital transformation, but managing the infrastructure for these technologies can be complex and time-consuming for already-stretched IT teams. Red Hat and Microsoft will address this by offering OpenShift Dedicated on Azure. Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated is a container platform as a cloud service managed by Red Hat. With today’s announcement, it is planned for availability on Azure, Microsoft’s enterprise-grade cloud platform with availability announced across 42 regions globally — more than any other public cloud provider. Microsoft and Red Hat engineers are working closely to optimize OpenShift while running on Azure, ensuring enterprise performance standards and matching integrated support.

In addition, Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Microsoft Azure allows enterprise IT teams to focus on delivering business value and fostering innovation rather than keeping the lights on and micro-managing resources. Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Microsoft Azure is expected to be available in early 2018.

Extending Red Hat and Microsoft’s commitment to deliver enterprise-grade hybrid cloud solutions, the companies also plan to also collaborate on delivering integrated support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux workloads on Azure Stack. Azure Stack is an on-premises extension of Azure that brings cloud computing to on-premises environments, running on certified hardware from Dell, HP, Lenovo and Cisco that enables enterprises to quickly and easily stand up a cloud experience in their datacenter.

SQL Server on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift

As customers continue leveraging containers to increase agility in a cloud-native world, Red Hat and Microsoft are committed to helping them harness open innovation. Yesterday, Red Hat announced the availability of .NET Core 2.0 as a container in OpenShift, and today the two companies are bringing the power and scale of one of the world’s leading relational database management systems to their joint platforms. SQL Server for Linux will be available in the coming months on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift.

As with all Red Hat and Microsoft joint initiatives, SQL Server for Linux on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform will be jointly supported by both Microsoft and Red Hat.

Supporting Quotes

Matthew Hicks, vice president, Software Engineering, OpenShift and Management, Red Hat

“Alongside Microsoft, Red Hat is providing a way for organizations to truly make the technology choices that matter to them, from containerized workloads to public cloud services, without adding an equal burden of complexity. Combined with our integrated support teams, we’re able to offer an achievable pathway to digital transformation that offers the capabilities, flexibility and choice required to power the future of enterprise IT.”

John Gossman, Lead Azure Architect, Microsoft Corp.

“Microsoft and Red Hat are aligned in our commitment to bring enterprise customers the hybrid cloud solutions they need to modernize their businesses as they shift to operate in a cloud-native world. Today, we’re extending this commitment as we again join forces to bring fully interoperable solutions that simplify container adoption and help customers make the most of their hybrid cloud strategies.”

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.