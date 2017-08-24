[Photo] Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 Introduces the Galaxy Note8, the Next Level Note

At Galaxy Unpacked 2017, Samsung Electronics demonstrated how the Galaxy Note8, its newest flagship smartphone, is a device designed for people who have big dreams – and want a phone to match. The event was held at the iconic Park Avenue Armory in New York on August 23, 2017.

Greeting the audience in his introductory speech, DJ Koh, President of Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, stated that the event was not just about unveiling a new product, but rather celebrating the Note users that inspired the Galaxy Note8. To help these users do bigger things, the new smartphone is equipped with features such as a large, bezel-less Infinity Display, an enhanced S Pen and a dual camera that captures high-quality, professional-looking photos.

To best showcase the features and functions of the phone, Samsung installed two floor-to-ceiling screens, as well as one that stretched across the floor, to create a box-like stage that was “unpacked” as the event transpired. Mesmerizing stage lighting, video effects and high-energy music added to the theatrics, making for a highly immersive and memorable experience.

In addition to the presentation itself, the venue’s entrance hall – which was bedecked with a number of Samsung’s The Frame TVs displaying gallery-worthy, S Pen-created artworks – and Experience Zone gave guests an up-close look at how the phone’s capabilities allow people to do more in work and in life.