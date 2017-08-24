CNN International Commercial Appoints Creative Lead In Apac For In-House Brand Studio, Create

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has appointed Karen Vera as Creative Lead for Create, Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Vera is responsible for leading CNN’s award winning, in-house brand studio Create across the APAC region. Vera will be working closely with CNNIC’s Ad Sales, Content Sales, Licensing, Audience and Data teams to develop targeted, multiplatform solutions for commercial clients.

Vera’s appointment reinforces CNNIC’s commitment to strengthening its creative branded content capabilities in Asia Pacific. By expanding the Create team, CNNIC increases its capacity to produce out of the box content solutions that are valuable to advertisers and audiences specific to the region.

Sunita Rajan, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales, Asia Pacific, CNN International Commercial commented, “CNN is committed to bringing best-in-class content and experience to its customers and enabling that, is our highly-experienced talent pool. CNNIC’s brand studio Create is an integral part of our success story and Karen’s industry knowledge and skill set will be a great value add to the team here in Asia.”

“We are constantly striving to provide first-class branded content solutions for our clients and are thrilled to welcome Karen, who brings a wealth of experience in the linear and digital space, as well as a deep understanding of using data and insights to help inform the right solution. Her knowledge of the region will improve the approach we take and concepts we then develop to deliver premium brand solutions that resonate well with our audiences,” said James Hunt, Vice President, Create Group, CNN International Commercial.

Prior to joining Create, Vera worked as Executive Producer, Media Solutions, at Yahoo Asia Pacific, where she developed branded content for clients such as Proctor & Gamble, Audi, Sony, Samsung and Singapore Airlines. She was also the Creative Lead at PRISM Content Factory, a WPP agency that developed and executed branded content for Ford vehicles and technology in nine markets in Asia Pacific.